17 Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $52.04 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.