17 Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,867 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,677.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 201,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,151,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,679,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,815,000 after buying an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,113,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $281.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.17. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $312.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

