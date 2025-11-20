17 Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

17 Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:MDT opened at $100.12 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.