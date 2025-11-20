17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,670 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

17 Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 83.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%
VOO stock opened at $609.20 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The company has a market cap of $758.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $615.47 and a 200-day moving average of $583.53.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
