17 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,245,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,531,000 after purchasing an additional 388,096 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 65,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 279.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 183,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after acquiring an additional 135,114 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3705 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

