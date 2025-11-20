178,300 Shares in Iamgold Corporation $IAG Acquired by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iamgold by 272.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Iamgold in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Iamgold from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $10.40 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Iamgold Trading Down 0.2%

Iamgold stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22. Iamgold Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $714.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.45 million. Iamgold had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

