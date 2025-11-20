30,400 Shares in Cameco Corporation $CCJ Acquired by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Cameco by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Cameco to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. CLSA started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, President Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

