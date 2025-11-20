312,000 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB Bought by Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.

Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 128.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 31,275 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 146,000.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 256,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 152,395 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSE KWEB opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

