3,600 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Purchased by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 700.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $248.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $239.47 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Michael Robert Pesch purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.12 per share, with a total value of $988,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $10,341,724.88. This represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $8,916,928. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $330.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $361.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.64.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

