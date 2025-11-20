79,720 Shares in Seabridge Gold, Inc. $SA Bought by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd owned 0.08% of Seabridge Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Seabridge Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SA stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20).

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.