8,440 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Acquired by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $157.09 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.52 and its 200 day moving average is $187.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

