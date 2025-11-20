Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,180 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 1.3% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

