Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.2% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $599.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.67. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.