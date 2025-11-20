Absolute Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Absolute Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.54.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

