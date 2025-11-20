Absolute Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 183,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.90. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92.
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.