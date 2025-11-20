Absolute Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 183,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.90. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.