Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Absolute Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 292.6% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCLT opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.47.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3334 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.