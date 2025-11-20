Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Absolute Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IVW stock opened at $119.84 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $126.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average of $113.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.