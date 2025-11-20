Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $191.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

