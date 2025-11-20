Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Absolute Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX stock opened at $281.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $312.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.17.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.