Absolute Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 543,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 239.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $184.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $189.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.14 and a 200 day moving average of $179.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

