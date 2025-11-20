Absolute Capital Management LLC Increases Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 6.0% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,745,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $339.44 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $372.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.55.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

