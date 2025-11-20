Absolute Capital Management LLC Invests $1.96 Million in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 124.8% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 123,868 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

BATS EZU opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.