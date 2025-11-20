Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,039 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Afbi LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VOO opened at $609.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $615.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13. The stock has a market cap of $758.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

