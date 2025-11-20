Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,734 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 30.5%

BATS EFV opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

