Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 144,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $205.81 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.03 and its 200 day moving average is $199.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

