Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 2,913 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Absolute Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $665.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $698.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $672.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.58. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

