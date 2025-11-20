Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 3,530 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Absolute Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $429,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $203.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $198.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.13.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.