Absolute Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Absolute Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1643 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

