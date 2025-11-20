Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.3684.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, September 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.4%

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6,156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 344,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 339,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

ASO opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

