Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.3684.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, September 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6,156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 344,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 339,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.4%

ASO opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

