Accordant Advisory Group Inc Acquires New Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $85.08.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

