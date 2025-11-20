Accordant Advisory Group Inc Has $5.88 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Accordant Advisory Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 153.8% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 385,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 233,445 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 90,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.