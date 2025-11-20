Accordant Advisory Group Inc Has $5.88 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Accordant Advisory Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 153.8% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 385,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 233,445 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 90,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.