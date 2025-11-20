Accordant Advisory Group Inc Has $6.49 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 530,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises about 4.8% of Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,607,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,478 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 173.8% during the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 935,000 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 297.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 810,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 606,556 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,147,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 580,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $5,214,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $18.15.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

