Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) CEO Sells $2,137,070.87 in Stock

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) CEO David Eugene Maher sold 26,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,137,070.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,596,458.36. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Eugene Maher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, David Eugene Maher sold 24,521 shares of Acushnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,956,040.17.

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLF opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $657.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $632.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Acushnet's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Acushnet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 46,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Acushnet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

