Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Trading Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,453.6899 and last traded at $1,453.6899. Approximately 18 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,505.00.
Adyen Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,644.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,728.59.
Adyen Company Profile
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- Trading Halts Explained
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.