Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Trading Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,453.6899 and last traded at $1,453.6899. Approximately 18 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,505.00.

Adyen Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,644.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,728.59.

Adyen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.