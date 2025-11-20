Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Shares Up 9.1% – Still a Buy?

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.38 and last traded at $145.38. Approximately 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.23.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.94.

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, including security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

