Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Bought by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 168.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1,526.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price target on Aflac and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,110. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $153,450. This trade represents a 55.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,960 shares of company stock valued at $794,458. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.