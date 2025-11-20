Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM is Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,051 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 3.4% of Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEM opened at $167.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.92. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

