Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Sold by Alteri Wealth LLC

Alteri Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 52.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,417,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,432,603,000 after purchasing an additional 614,437 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 10,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AEM opened at $167.53 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $187.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.