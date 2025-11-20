Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises 2.6% of Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,241,000 after buying an additional 343,527 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,774,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,900,000 after acquiring an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,965,000 after acquiring an additional 41,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 399,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,006,000 after acquiring an additional 64,877 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average is $100.40. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $82.71 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

