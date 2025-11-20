Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. Sells 237,700 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,700 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 24.5% of Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $64,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

