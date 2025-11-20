Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.4893 and last traded at $71.4893. Approximately 23 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.
