Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.4893 and last traded at $71.4893. Approximately 23 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

