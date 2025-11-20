Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Hyong Kim sold 51,379 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $902,729.03. Following the transaction, the insider owned 362,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,190.81. The trade was a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 215,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $3,539,013.42. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,797,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,492,659.17. The trade was a 10.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 7,593,948 shares of company stock valued at $122,396,905 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 167.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,516,000 after buying an additional 6,940,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,170,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,039,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 61.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -136.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

