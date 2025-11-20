Allied Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.49.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $186.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

