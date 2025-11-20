Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 57,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 42,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on APYRF
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.