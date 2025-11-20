Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Unloaded Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently sold shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SCHWAB JOINT BROKERAGE #1 (HOME GROWN)” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 11/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 11/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) on 11/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 9/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 9/22/2025.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $292.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $303.81.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,674 shares of company stock valued at $48,454,423. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

