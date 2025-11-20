Alteri Wealth LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Alteri Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,487,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,174,760,000 after acquiring an additional 521,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,777,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,302,000 after purchasing an additional 93,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,807,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,336,000 after purchasing an additional 830,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,592,000 after purchasing an additional 944,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

