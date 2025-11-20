Alteri Wealth LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at $98,568,696.16. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $225.92 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $253.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

