Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Rothschild & Co Redburn

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rothschild & Co Redburn in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 56,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,630,068 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.