Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Loop Capital Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.51. Amazon.com has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,927 shares of company stock worth $13,630,068. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

