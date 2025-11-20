Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMTM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amentum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

AMTM stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amentum has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 2.6% in the second quarter. American Securities LLC now owns 45,026,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amentum by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,116,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,594 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Amentum by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,030,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,044,000 after buying an additional 1,969,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amentum by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,117,000 after buying an additional 501,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Amentum by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,460,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,928,000 after buying an additional 1,882,011 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

